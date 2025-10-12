RUTO’s former advisor, MOSES KURIA, reveals he is ready to join GACHAGUA’s camp ahead of 2027 elections, but under this condition







Sunday, October 12, 2025 - President William Ruto’s former advisor and ex-Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has hinted at a possible political realignment, expressing openness to joining former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s camp ahead of the 2027 elections, but only if Gachagua tones down his combative rhetoric.

In a tweet shared on Saturday, October 11th, Kuria acknowledged Gachagua’s growing influence in the Mt Kenya region, calling him the “undisputed kingpin” and praising his ability to rally support.

“You are ahead of the rest of us,” Kuria wrote. “You are edging closer to being our undisputed Kingpin in the Mountain.”

However, Kuria cautioned that Gachagua’s tendency to lash out at political opponents, especially women leaders, could undermine his leadership.

He was responding to Gachagua’s fiery remarks in Embu, where the former Deputy President criticized Governors Anne Waiguru and Cecily Mbarire for remaining loyal to President Ruto.

“I have only one humble request,” Kuria stated.

“Kindly refrain from insulting our leaders in general, our women leaders in particular, and all Mt Kenya women by extension.”

The remarks mark a shift in Kuria’s stance after months of rivalry.

Gachagua had previously accused the former Trade CS of being a Ruto mole used to divide Mt Kenya, claims Kuria denied.

The Kenyan DAILY POST