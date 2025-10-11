Anajaribu Kutoka Block! BEN 10 boldly shoots his shot at a “MUMAMA” driving a Prado in traffic - Kenyans can’t keep calm (VIDEO)







Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Kenyans on social media are in stitches after a hilarious video surfaced online showing a young hustler (Ben 10) boldly shooting his shot at a stylish “mumama” who was behind the wheel of a Toyota Prado stuck in traffic.

In the short clip, the confident young man, who survives by hawking, is seen walking up to the lady’s tinted SUV window and striking up a cheeky conversation.

Netizens were quick to react, praising his courage and smooth moves, with many joking that he was “tired of being broke” and had decided to “aim for soft life goals.”

The lady, clearly amused, smiled before driving off, leaving online users convinced that she might have liked his vibe.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST