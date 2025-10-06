WAMAMAZ! VIDEO of plus-size KIKUYU women owning the dancefloor at OJ Club in Kenol sparks reactions







Monday, October 6, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after a video emerged showing a group of Kikuyu women confidently showing off their dance moves during a weekend party at OJ Club in Kenol, Murang’a County.

The clip shows the women turning up like never before - their energy, rhythm, and confidence leaving revelers cheering and hyping them up.

Partygoers at the scene couldn’t get enough of the vibes as the women completely took over the dance floor, proving that Murang’a women know how to party.

Kenyans online have flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, some praising the women for embracing body positivity and living their best lives, while others joked that Kenol nightlife “never disappoints.”

Watch the video.

Murima babes own the dance floor at OJ Club in Kenol pic.twitter.com/bp1eGTggku — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 6, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST