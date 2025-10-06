City slay queen demands Ksh 62, 000 from Mumia East MP, PETER SALAYSA, amid claims that he is notorious for failing to pay LADIES after “mechi’’ (VIDEO)







Monday, October 6, 2025 - A city slay queen has publicly demanded Ksh 62,000 from Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salaysa, accusing him of failing to honor their agreement.

In a viral clip making rounds online, the lady is seen fuming and calling out the legislator for dodging the payment.

While she didn’t reveal the nature of their business deal, reports recently emerged that the youthful MP has a reputation for failing to pay ladies after private encounters in hotels and Airbnbs.

A lady even claimed that she once got only Ksh 500 for fare after spending a night in an Airbnb with the MP.

