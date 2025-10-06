BAHATI’s wife, DIANA MARUA’s steamy dance with a male fan while performing in a club sets tongues wagging (VIDEO)







Monday, October 6, 2025 - Controversial content creator and aspiring rapper, Diana Marua, has once again ignited social media chatter over a provocative dance with a male fan during a recent club performance in Makueni.

In the viral clip shows Diana dancing with the male fan, drawing cheers and gasps in equal measure.

Taking to Instagram, Diana cheekily framed the moment as “revenge” on her husband, singer Bahati, whose latest music video Seti features him dancing with scantily clad vixens.

“REVENGE SEASON,” she wrote. “Bahati thinks he’s the only one who can #Seti?”





Bahati’s video had already stirred controversy, with fans accusing the former gospel artist of chasing relevance through shock value.

In response, Diana initially distanced herself from his creative choices, emphasizing her commitment to building a responsible brand rooted in business and growth.

“Out of respect for my family and those who look up to me, I won’t be part of Bahati’s current musical direction,” she stated.

But with Diana’s own stunt now making waves, many are questioning whether the drama was all part of a calculated clout-chasing strategy.

Watch the video below.

