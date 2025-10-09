Voluptuous Kenyatta University student and Tiktoker ANGELA reportedly moved from the hostel to an apartment by a local MP - Her sudden lifestyle change causes murmurs (VIDEOs)

Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Social media is awash with speculation after reports emerged that a popular Kenyatta University student and TikToker identified as Angela has allegedly been moved from her campus hostel to a lavish apartment by a local Member of Parliament.
Angela, who has gained a huge following on TikTok for her
curvy figure and lively dance videos, has been flaunting a noticeably upgraded
lifestyle in recent weeks, sparking whispers among her fellow students and
followers.
Sources claim that Angela recently vacated her hostel room
for a posh apartment, thanks to her “mheshimiwa sponsor”.
Her social media posts have since shown her enjoying
luxurious vacations, expensive meals and designer outfits.
Although the identity of the said MP has not been officially
confirmed, speculation online suggests that he is a well-known politician from
Nyanza.
Watch her latest videos.
Second Diary of ANGELA, Kenyatta University pic.twitter.com/cY6h8I1DhK— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 9, 2025
The Diary of ANGELA, Kenyatta University pic.twitter.com/mZCO9UEttt— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 9, 2025
