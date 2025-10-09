Voluptuous Kenyatta University student and Tiktoker ANGELA reportedly moved from the hostel to an apartment by a local MP - Her sudden lifestyle change causes murmurs (VIDEOs)







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Social media is awash with speculation after reports emerged that a popular Kenyatta University student and TikToker identified as Angela has allegedly been moved from her campus hostel to a lavish apartment by a local Member of Parliament.

Angela, who has gained a huge following on TikTok for her curvy figure and lively dance videos, has been flaunting a noticeably upgraded lifestyle in recent weeks, sparking whispers among her fellow students and followers.

Sources claim that Angela recently vacated her hostel room for a posh apartment, thanks to her “mheshimiwa sponsor”.

Her social media posts have since shown her enjoying luxurious vacations, expensive meals and designer outfits.

Although the identity of the said MP has not been officially confirmed, speculation online suggests that he is a well-known politician from Nyanza.

Watch her latest videos.

Second Diary of ANGELA, Kenyatta University pic.twitter.com/cY6h8I1DhK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 9, 2025

The Diary of ANGELA, Kenyatta University pic.twitter.com/mZCO9UEttt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 9, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST