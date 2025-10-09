Mali ya Mhesh! 2nd year Kenyatta University student, ANGELA, shows off her lavish apartment allegedly rented by local MP - Following in MERCY MASAI’s footsteps (VIDEO)

Thursday, October 9, 2025 - A second-year Kenyatta University student, identified as Angela, has set social media abuzz after a video emerged of her giving a detailed house tour of an apartment allegedly rented for her by a local Member of Parliament.
In the clip, Angela confidently takes viewers around her
tastefully furnished apartment, flaunting sleek furniture, classy décor, and a
fully equipped modern kitchen, a lifestyle far beyond what most university
students can afford.
Sources claim that the apartment is being funded by a Member
of Parliament from the Nyanza region.
Online users were quick to draw comparisons between Angela
and Mercy Masai, another young lady who recently went viral after it emerged
that she was being 'sponsored' by Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi.
As debate rages on social media, opinions remain divided -
with some admiring Angela’s lavish lifestyle and others questioning the growing
trend of student - politician “sponsorships.”
Watch the video HERE>>>
