VIDEO of a group of LUO MEN indulging in expensive liquor upcountry as pricey cars are parked outside their mud houses sparks reactions







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - A video of a group of Luo men enjoying expensive liquor in their rural home during a family function has stirred a heated debate on social media.

In the clip, the men are seen elegantly dressed, sipping premium drinks while laughing and engaging in lively conversations.

Their display of merrymaking has drawn attention, but what really stood out to many viewers were the luxury vehicles, including high-end SUVs and sleek saloons, parked outside their compound.

The sharp contrast between the flashy rides and the humble mud-walled houses in the background quickly became the talking point.

Reactions online have been divided.

Supporters praised the men for “living large,” noting that Luo culture has always been associated with class, style, and a love for fine things.

Critics, however, argued that the show of wealth was misplaced, questioning why such investments went into cars and alcohol instead of building modern homes in the village.

The video continues to circulate widely, fueling the endless debate on lifestyle choices and priorities.

LUO MEN indulging in expensive liquor upcountry as pricey cars are parked outside their mud houses pic.twitter.com/UhK0d1H56t — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 1, 2025

