The moment a notorious con LADY masquerading as a pastor was nabbed by an irate mob in Nairobi CBD after robbing a victim (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 – Drama erupted in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) after a woman suspected to be part of a notorious gang of con artists was cornered by members of the public.

According to witnesses, the suspect poses as a pastor and approaches passersby, pretending to offer prayers.

She then instructs her victims to close their eyes for five minutes, during which she robs them of their valuables.

The con game backfired when a woman lost her phone and quickly raised an alarm, attracting an angry mob.

In the viral video, the suspect is seen pleading for mercy as the crowd threatens to lynch her.

She eventually returned the stolen phone before being handed over to police officers who arrived at the scene.

