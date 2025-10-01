Tragedy as Rongo University fresher takes her own life after being dumped by her boyfriend (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - A dark cloud has descended on Rongo University after a first-year student identified as Sharon Nyabicha, allegedly took her own life following a bitter fallout with her boyfriend.

According to reports, the young lady was found dead in her hostel room on Tuesday night.

Fellow students revealed that she had been heartbroken after her boyfriend abruptly ended their relationship.

Her sudden death has left classmates and friends in shock, with many flooding social media to mourn her and express disbelief at the tragic turn of events.

Authorities at Rongo University, together with local police, have since launched investigations into the incident.

This heartbreaking case comes amid growing concern over the rising cases of depression and suicide among young people in Kenyan universities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST