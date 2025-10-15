VIDEO of goons attacking and robbing members of the public in Nairobi CBD while pretending to be mourning RAILA ODINGA



Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Chaos erupted in parts of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) after a group of unidentified individuals was captured on video attacking and robbing members of the public under the guise of “mourners,”, shortly after the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was announced.

The clip, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the suspects waving twigs as they surround a man riding a bicycle, before stealing his phone.

Witnesses say the group had joined crowds mourning the death of Raila Odinga, but quickly turned violent and began robbing passersby.

