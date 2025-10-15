Hasara Tupu! Man buys a car and visits his village in Rongo, only for it to be torched by unknown individuals (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - A Rongo man’s homecoming turned into tears after his new car was mysteriously torched by unknown individuals shortly after he arrived in his village to celebrate his success.

According to witnesses, the man had proudly driven his new ride from Nairobi to Rongo to show it off to his family and friends.

Family members gathered in admiration as he arrived in style, but the celebrations didn’t last long.

Later that night, tragedy struck when the car was set ablaze, reducing it to a burning shell.

Neighbours and family members rushed to the scene in panic, but it was too late - the vehicle was completely destroyed.

The motive behind the shocking act remains unclear, although locals suspect that jealousy may be at play.

Police have since launched investigations to trace the culprits behind the arson.

Man buys a car and visits his village in Rongo.... pic.twitter.com/nijX1o7M42 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 15, 2025

