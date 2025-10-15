Political activist NURU OKANGA storms Nation Centre, removes his shirt and cries uncontrollably as he mourns RAILA ODINGA (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Fiery political activist, Nuru Okanga, caused a dramatic scene at the Nation Centre in the Nairobi CBD, after he removed his shirt and wailed uncontrollably, as the nation mourns the untimely demise of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The staunch Odinga loyalist, who rose to fame through his unapologetic support for the veteran ODM leader, was visibly shattered by the news of "Baba's" demise.

Overcome by profound sorrow, Okanga's meltdown unfolded in full view of stunned onlookers.

In the viral video clip, Okanga could be heard chanting in anguish: “Agwambo ulikua kinga. Agwambo ukiongea umeongea,”.

Security guards at the building stood frozen in disbelief, watching as Okanga mourned his political godfather.

Watch the video.

Political commentator Hon Nuru Maloba Okanga mourns Raila Odinga at Nation Centre pic.twitter.com/pM2CJoEqfK — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) October 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST