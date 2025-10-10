UKIGONGA ….NAGONGA!!! Kenyan LADY warns future husband that she will retaliate if he cheats on her in viral VIDEO!!

Friday, October 10, 2025 - A fiery declaration from a Kenyan woman has lit up social media after she vowed to retaliate if her future husband ever cheats.
In a viral video, the woman begins by affirming her
commitment to marriage, saying she will do everything to make the relationship
work.
“The person who is going to settle down with me for the rest
of my life, be sure it is for good. Hakuna kuachana,” she said.
However, her tone quickly shifts as she warns of swift
payback in the event of infidelity.
“Lakini wacha nikuambie ndugu yangu, kulipisha ni
constant,” she said with a sarcastic laugh.
“You are not going to hurt me and I don’t hurt you. I will
hurt you.”
She added, “Nimeteseka kwa streets sana, halafu nikupende
uniache? Sikuachi.”
She concluded by saying, “I will forgive the way the Bible
says, but ukichuna nachuna, ukigonga nagonga.”
The video drew mixed reactions, with some netizens
cautioning that her stance could scare off potential partners, while others - especially
women - applauded her unapologetic honesty.
Watch the video
A Kenyan lady has a crazy perspective about marriage, take a listen! pic.twitter.com/ilviDUTG5d— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) October 9, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments