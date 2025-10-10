How notorious MCHELE LADY, LORA ODERO, lured city businessman JAMES MWANGI to her lavish apartment in Riverside and wiped his bank account clean - Listen to his confession in court (VIDEO)







Friday, October 10, 2025 - A Nairobi businessman has told a court that a night of fun with a woman he met for the first time at a Lavington club ended in dizziness, confusion, and the loss of Sh335, 000 allegedly stolen from his bank account.

Testifying before the court, James Mwangi Kiaritha, 34, said he met the accused, Lora Odero, during a night of entertainment that began at Kettle House in Lavington before they later moved to Ibiza Lounge at Lavington Mall.

The two, accompanied by another woman, reportedly partied until dawn before going for coffee at Artcaffe.

Kiaritha told the court that he later offered to drop Odero at her residence at Winchester Gardens Apartments in Riverside, where she invited him inside.

Moments later, he said, his memory went “blurred.”

“I can’t recall what happened afterwards. When I woke up, I was fully dressed and my phone was beside me,” he testified, adding that Odero later asked him to drop her at a chemist before they parted ways.

It was only later that morning, when he attempted to make a mobile payment, that Kiaritha realised his bank account had insufficient funds.

Upon contacting his bank, he was informed that several mobile banking transactions had been made to a number registered under the accused.

According to the charge sheet, Odero allegedly transferred the money on March 15, 2025, at 9:51 a.m., 9:52 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.

When shown his M-Pesa statement in court, Kiaritha said he could not recall authorising any of the transactions.

“I can’t explain any transactions to Lora because I don’t send money to people,” he said.

He further told the court that he later sought treatment at Kikuyu Afya Hospital, where he reported feeling dizzy and confused, though he did not obtain a medical report.

During cross-examination, the defence suggested that Kiaritha had invited the accused for company and declined intimacy - a claim he denied.

The businessman also told the court that after the incident, he searched the accused’s name online and discovered she had been mentioned in other legal matters, prompting him to pursue formal justice rather than a private settlement.

Odero has denied the theft charge and is currently out on bail as the case continues.

