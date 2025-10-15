UHURU mourns ‘towering statesman’ and ‘personal friend’ RAILA ODINGA in heartfelt tribute - “My Heart Is Heavy and Spirit Burdened with Grief”







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined the nation in mourning the death of Raila Odinga.

In a heartfelt tribute on X, Uhuru described the late ODM leader as a “towering statesman” and a deeply personal friend and reflected on their complex political journey, marked by rivalry, reconciliation and unity.

“My heart is heavy, and my spirit is burdened with a grief that is both profound and deeply personal,” Uhuru said.

“The news of Raila’s passing has left a silence that echoes across our nation - a silence where once there was a voice of thunder and conviction.”

He acknowledged Raila’s influence on his own political path, recalling their years as fierce opponents and the transformation that followed the 2018 “handshake.”

“We became political opponents, and often, the weight of that competition felt immense.”

“But in recent years, a different bond was forged - one of respect and shared patriotism.”

Uhuru praised Raila’s unwavering commitment to justice and national unity, calling him “an invaluable ally” and “a true son of Kenya.”

He extended heartfelt condolences to Mama Ida and the Odinga family, saying, “We have lost a father to the nation and a steadfast champion for the people.”

Raila Odinga died on Wednesday morning at the age of 80 after suffering a cardiac arrest at an Ayurvedic facility in Kerala, India.

