List of Senior Government Officials and family members sent to India to repatriate RAILA ODINGA’s body as RUTO declares 7 days of mourning







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - President William Ruto has confirmed the dispatch of a high-level delegation to India to coordinate the repatriation of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga’s body.

Odinga passed away while undergoing treatment at a medical facility in Kerala, India, on Wednesday, October 15th, 2025 at the age of 80.

Speaking from State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, October 15th, 2025, President Ruto described Raila as a towering statesman whose legacy will shape Kenya’s democratic journey for generations.

He announced that Raila will be accorded a State funeral and declared a seven-day period of national mourning.

During this time, flags will fly at half-mast across the country and at all Kenyan missions abroad, and public engagements by Government officials will be suspended.

The delegation to India is led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and includes: Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Hassan Joho, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, Mama Ida Odinga and Jaoko Oburu (son of Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga).

President Ruto noted that the Government of India has pledged full support in facilitating the return of Raila’s remains.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Senator Oburu Odinga will co-chair the national funeral committee overseeing burial preparations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST