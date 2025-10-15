Senior Cop Turns Bar Thief! Oljororok OCS raids pub, steals booze worth over Ksh 300K after the owner refused to pay a bribe (Watch CCTV Footage)

Wednesday, October
15, 2025 - The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Oljororok Police Station
has been caught on camera breaking into a bar counter after the establishment’s
owner allegedly refused to pay a bribe.
According to witnesses, the OCS, accompanied by two junior
officers, forcefully entered the premises and made away with alcoholic stock
valued at over Ksh
300,000, along with two
Keg pumps.
The items were reportedly never recorded in the police
exhibit inventory and have since gone missing, raising suspicions that they
were sold.
The trio is also accused of assaulting a female waitress during the
raid before placing her under arrest.
The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who are
demanding swift disciplinary action from the National Police Service.
Ironically, the scandal comes just weeks after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen faced backlash for instructing police officers to extort fuel from members of the public, leading to growing concern over police corruption and abuse of power.
