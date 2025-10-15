Senior Cop Turns Bar Thief! Oljororok OCS raids pub, steals booze worth over Ksh 300K after the owner refused to pay a bribe (Watch CCTV Footage)







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Oljororok Police Station has been caught on camera breaking into a bar counter after the establishment’s owner allegedly refused to pay a bribe.

According to witnesses, the OCS, accompanied by two junior officers, forcefully entered the premises and made away with alcoholic stock valued at over Ksh 300,000, along with two Keg pumps.

The items were reportedly never recorded in the police exhibit inventory and have since gone missing, raising suspicions that they were sold.

The trio is also accused of assaulting a female waitress during the raid before placing her under arrest.

The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who are demanding swift disciplinary action from the National Police Service.

Ironically, the scandal comes just weeks after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen faced backlash for instructing police officers to extort fuel from members of the public, leading to growing concern over police corruption and abuse of power.





The OCS and two officers reportedly made away with stock worth over KSh 300,000 and 2 Keg pumps — which were never… pic.twitter.com/knhDS0eLbI — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) October 15, 2025