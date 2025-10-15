Two young LUO men arrested while attempting to defraud an American LADY of over Ksh 719 million in a fake gold scam - The deal was in the final stages (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - In the latest crackdown on fraud, a "get rich quick" scheme masterminded by Michael Otieno Onyango and Andrew Clifford Otieno has been dismantled, thanks to the relentless efforts by detectives.

The duo is implicated in a USD 5.6 million (Ksh 719 million) fraud scheme targeting an American businesswoman.

The con involved luring the foreigner into what appeared to be a lucrative deal for 70 kilograms of gold.

However, the businesswoman was no fool, before falling prey to the trap, she demanded confirmation of legitimacy from the Ministry of Mining.

She insisted that any gold transaction must be verified through testing conducted by the Ministry.

Though the scammers initially complied with her request, their plan unravelled when they failed to show up for a scheduled gold test.

The businesswoman decided to play along with the scammers.

A second meeting was arranged, and this time, she was picked up from Yaya Centre by a supposed associate, who lured her under the pretence of grabbing a cup of coffee.

Instead, she was driven to Rose Villa Estate, where the elusive suspects awaited.

As negotiations began, the scammers attempted to persuade her to finalise the phony deal, but their efforts fell on deaf ears.

Sensing something was amiss, they suddenly grew suspicious and fled the scene in a blue Mazda CX-Z, registration number KDP 336R.

But their escape was short-lived.

Detectives, hot on their trail, swiftly intercepted the vehicle and apprehended both occupants.

The duo was escorted back to House 27 at Rose Villa Estate, where a thorough search ensued.

Detectives uncovered two smelting machines and nineteen smelting moulds, further revealing the depth of their fraudulent operation.

Both suspects have been taken into custody and are now undergoing processing pending arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST