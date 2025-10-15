Indian Prime Minister NARENDRA MODI mourns RAILA ODINGA in heartfelt tribute - “Deeply Saddened by the Passing of My Dear Friend”







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined Kenyans and global leaders in mourning the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who passed away in India following a cardiac arrest.

In a moving message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Modi paid tribute to Odinga, calling him “a towering statesman and a cherished friend of India.”

He recalled their long-standing friendship dating back to his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, noting Odinga’s deep admiration for Indian culture and traditional medicine.

“He particularly admired Ayurveda and traditional medicine systems of India, having witnessed their positive impact on his daughter's health,” Modi wrote.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and to the people of Kenya in this hour of grief.”

Odinga, 80, died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at an Ayurvedic facility in Kerala’s Ernakulam district.

He was pronounced dead at 7:22 a.m at a private hospital in Koothattukulam.





The Kenyan DAILY POST