Indian Prime Minister NARENDRA MODI mourns RAILA ODINGA in heartfelt tribute - “Deeply Saddened by the Passing of My Dear Friend”

Wednesday, October
15, 2025 - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined Kenyans and
global leaders in mourning the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who
passed away in India following a cardiac arrest.
In a moving message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Modi
paid tribute to Odinga, calling him “a towering statesman and a cherished
friend of India.”
He recalled their long-standing friendship dating back to
his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, noting Odinga’s deep admiration for
Indian culture and traditional medicine.
“He particularly admired Ayurveda and traditional medicine
systems of India, having witnessed their positive impact on his daughter's
health,” Modi wrote.
“I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and
to the people of Kenya in this hour of grief.”
Odinga, 80, died on Wednesday morning while undergoing
treatment at an Ayurvedic facility in Kerala’s Ernakulam district.
He was pronounced dead at 7:22 a.m at a private hospital in Koothattukulam.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
