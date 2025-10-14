Two young LADIES arrested trafficking bhang after police officers flagged down a matatu along the Nairobi-Maua route, following a tip-off (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Officers from the National Police Service (NPS) have intercepted a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) believed to be transporting narcotic drugs along the Nairobi–Maua route.

According to police reports, the operation was carried out following a tip-off from members of the public.

The officers stopped and searched a matatu with registration number KCS 884N, which was en route from Nairobi to Maua.

During the search, police discovered approximately 25 kilograms of a substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, concealed inside a black suitcase, a black backpack, and a white carrier bag.

The vehicle’s driver claimed that the luggage belonged to two passengers on board.

The two suspects were arrested and taken to Meru Police Station, where they are being processed and will be arraigned in court.

In a statement, the National Police Service commended the officers for their swift and coordinated efforts, emphasizing the agency’s commitment to combating drug trafficking and other illegal activities that endanger public safety.

The Service reiterates its commitment to the ongoing fight against drug trafficking and other illicit activities that threaten the safety and well-being of our communities,” the statement read in part.

The NPS further urged members of the public to continue sharing timely and actionable information to help in the fight against crime across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST