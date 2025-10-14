He was the only child!! Heartbreaking details about the GSU officer killed outside State House emerge as family gathers at the morgue (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Renowned human rights defender, Hussein Khalid, has strongly condemned the killing of GSU officer, Ramadhan Hamisi Mattanka, who died after being struck by an arrow during a confrontation with an assailant outside State House, Nairobi.

Khalid, alongside representatives from VOCAL Africa, visited the Kenyatta National Hospital Morgue on Tuesday morning to stand in solidarity with the slain officer’s family.

The organization said it is working closely with the family to ensure that a postmortem examination is conducted and that burial preparations proceed smoothly.

“We strongly condemn this killing and call on authorities to move with speed and prosecute the suspect who has since been arrested. Police are human beings and have rights too. We demand justice for Officer Ramadhan,” VOCAL Africa said in a statement.

The group described the late officer as a dedicated public servant who carried out his duties with diligence and integrity.

According to VOCAL Africa, Officer Ramadhan, aged 30, was unmarried and the only child to his parents, making his death a particularly devastating loss to his family.

The organization further urged the Government to ensure that the bereaved family receives full support and that justice is delivered without delay.

“Justice for Officer Ramadhan is justice for all officers who risk their lives daily to keep Kenyans safe,” the statement added.

Authorities have confirmed that a suspect connected to the fatal attack has been arrested as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST