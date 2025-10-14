SHOCK at Moi University as beautiful LADY takes her own life after being dumped by her cheating boyfriend (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Tragedy has struck Moi University after a young female student reportedly took her own life following a painful breakup with her boyfriend.

The deceased, identified as Sherly, is said to have been in a troubled relationship that had become emotionally draining in recent weeks.

According to reports, she had a heated argument with her boyfriend after he decided to end the relationship.

Sources close to the couple claim that before their breakup, the boyfriend was allegedly unfaithful and would even video-call other women in her presence, an act that deeply humiliated and hurt her.

Heartbroken and unable to cope with the emotional distress, Sherly is said to have made the tragic decision to end her life.

Her parents, who believed she was in school pursuing her studies, were left devastated upon receiving the heartbreaking news of her death.

The incident has reignited conversations around mental health awareness among university students, with calls for institutions of higher learning to strengthen counselling and psychosocial support systems on campuses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST