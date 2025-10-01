Drunk With Power! Drivers up in arms as FAROUK KIBET bans trucks at Jua Kali area after one of the trucks accidentally blocked his convoy (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - Chaos erupted at the Jua Kali area after President William Ruto’s powerful aide, Farouk Kibet, reportedly ordered all trucks to be removed from the busy center, sparking tension among locals.

The directive came when one truck accidentally blocked a vehicle in Farouk’s convoy, prompting him to direct that no trucks should be allowed to park in the area again.

His directive infuriated truck drivers and traders who rely on the busy area to earn a living.

A witness captured heated scenes as residents protested what they termed as “abuse of power”.

The County Police Commandant was forced to intervene, holding talks with the drivers and residents in an attempt to calm tempers and prevent the protests from escalating into violence.

Farouk, considered one of President Ruto’s most trusted confidants, has often been accused of intimidating Kenyans due to his close ties to power.





FAROUK KIBET bans trucks at Jua Kali area after one of the trucks accidentally blocked his convoy pic.twitter.com/iOQguo1akR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 1, 2025

