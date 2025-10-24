Tragedy as FRANKLINE is attacked and killed in Kasarani, weeks after his colourful wedding (PHOTOs)







Friday, October 24, 2025 - Residents of Githurai 45 have been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of a young man, Frankline Gatukui, who was killed just weeks after his wedding.

Frankline had tied the knot with the love of his life, Naomi Wambui, on September 13th, 2025, in a colourful ceremony held at AIPCA Kiuu Church in Thika Diocese.

The joyous occasion, officiated by Bishop Samuel Mburu, was attended by close family and friends who celebrated the couple’s union.

However, barely a month later, tragedy struck.

According to reports shared by friends and family, Frankline was attacked and killed on Monday, October 20th, in the Kasarani area at around 5:20 p.m.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

In a heartfelt statement, members of the AIPCA Kiuu Church expressed their sorrow over the loss.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of Frankline Gatukui. On September 13, 2025, barely a month ago, he entered into holy matrimony with his beloved wife, Naomi Wambui, in a beautiful wedding ceremony officiated by Bishop Samuel Mburu at AIPCA Kiuu Church in Thika Diocese,” read part of the message.

AIPCA Bishop Peterson Njenga also sent his condolences to the bereaved family, particularly Frankline’s young wife.

“What a tragic loss. My condolences to Naomi, the Waweru family, friends, and the entire community. May God grant them strength, comfort, and peace during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Frankline Gatukui. May his memory be a blessing to those who knew him. AIPCA Kiuu fraternity and Thika Mother Diocese, poleni sana,” wrote Bishop Njenga.

Friends and neighbours described Frankline as a kind, humble, and hardworking man whose life was just beginning to blossom.

















