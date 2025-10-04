Tourism CS REBECCA MIANO stuns Kenyans with her agility during private yoga session (PHOTOs)







Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Rebecca Miano, has showcased her impressive fitness skills during a yoga session at her lavish residence.

The CS displayed remarkable agility and stamina, proving that she takes her health seriously despite the demands of her busy schedule.

Sharing photos of the session on her X account, Miano wrote:“Kenya is a wellness savannah. Practice your wellness habits in Kenya - it is said that the breeze of the great savannah causes healing in the innermost part of humanity.”

The post has drawn admiration online, sparking conversations on the importance of leaders embracing wellness and fitness as part of their lifestyle.

