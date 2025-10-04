Nyamira woman married as a 2nd wife blames co-wife for death of her 2 sons in just 3 months!







Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Tears flowed freely in Nyamira County as Pamela Moraa, a devastated mother of four, narrated her double tragedy after mysteriously losing her two sons within a span of just three months.

Moraa, who was married in 1996 as a second wife, said her union had been blessed with four children - two sons and two daughters.

Today, only her daughters remain after both sons died under unexplained circumstances.





Her firstborn son, Brian Kombo, 26, was a university graduate and police officer based in Nairobi.

Moraa recalled how he had returned home earlier this year to console her after she lost her own mother.

After spending a week with her, Brian left to resume duty.

But tragedy struck along the way.

“When he got to a place called Ikonge, he alighted from the vehicle. As he walked a few steps, he suddenly collapsed by the roadside and died. He had no illness, nothing. We don’t know if he was poisoned,” Moraa tearfully narrated.

Three months later, grief visited the family again.

Her second son, Maxwell Kombo, who was in his final year at Africa Nazarene University, was found dead inside his late brother’s house within their home compound.

“One morning, we woke up only to find him dead inside. It was painful, very painful,” Moraa said, overwhelmed with emotion.





The distraught mother believes her sons were bewitched, directly pointing fingers at her co-wife and her family, whom she accuses of wanting to grab her land.

“It is known they are behind my sons’ deaths. Even during the burials, they made statements linking themselves. This is all because of land. They want my share, but even the chief said they cannot have it. My sons are gone because of this land dispute,” she alleged.

The mysterious deaths have left villagers in shock, with some whispering about curses, while others urge for investigations into what exactly happened to the two young men.

The Kenyan DAILY POST