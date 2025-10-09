This hot MUMAMA is looking for a houseboy to carry out these duties for Ksh 30,000 monthly salary - “Kuniogesha, Kunilisha na…..” (VIDEO)

Thursday, October 9, 2025 - A middle aged Kenyan woman, popularly known as Mumama, has stirred social media buzz after posting a video announcing she’s hiring a houseboy.
In the viral clip, she offers a monthly salary of Ksh 30,000
and outlines unusual duties, including giving her massages, feeding her and
telling bedtime stories.
She also revealed that the houseboy will sleep in a bed
placed next to hers.
The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with many
netizens speculating that her request hints at deeper emotional needs beyond
domestic help.
While some found the post humorous or bold, others
questioned her intentions, suggesting that she might be seeking companionship
more than just household assistance.
Watch the video.
Ksh 30,000 monthly salary pic.twitter.com/Q9HGeRBy9G— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 9, 2025
