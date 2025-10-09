This hot MUMAMA is looking for a houseboy to carry out these duties for Ksh 30,000 monthly salary - “Kuniogesha, Kunilisha na…..” (VIDEO)





Thursday, October 9, 2025 - A middle aged Kenyan woman, popularly known as Mumama, has stirred social media buzz after posting a video announcing she’s hiring a houseboy.

In the viral clip, she offers a monthly salary of Ksh 30,000 and outlines unusual duties, including giving her massages, feeding her and telling bedtime stories.

She also revealed that the houseboy will sleep in a bed placed next to hers.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with many netizens speculating that her request hints at deeper emotional needs beyond domestic help.

While some found the post humorous or bold, others questioned her intentions, suggesting that she might be seeking companionship more than just household assistance.

Watch the video.

Ksh 30,000 monthly salary pic.twitter.com/Q9HGeRBy9G — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 9, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST