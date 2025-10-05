More details emerge about JOHO’s associate linked to an international drug trafficking cartel at JKIA - He even sponsored him to vie for MCA (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - More shocking details have surfaced about a close associate of former Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, recently linked to an international drug trafficking network operating through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The suspect, identified as Mohamed Muamar, was captured on CCTV assisting a foreign national to smuggle cocaine past airport security.

Investigations have since revealed that Muamar has long benefited from strong political connections.

Sources claim that Joho personally supported Muamar financially to vie for an MCA seat in Nairobi County during the last two elections.

It is further alleged that whenever Joho is in Nairobi, Muamar doubles as his driver and Personal Assistant, granting him access to high-profile circles.

The revelation has intensified scrutiny around Joho’s inner circle as investigators widen their probe into the JKIA drug smuggling syndicate.

