These WAMAMAZ were spotted going wild at popular city club - This is where they hunt for ‘Ben 10s’ (VIDEOs)







Friday, October 10, 2025 - A viral video of middle-aged women, popularly known as wamamaz, partying at a well-known city club has stirred a storm online.

The clip shows the lively group sipping cocktails and dancing to rhumba beats, dressed in trendy outfits that rival slay queens.

Their vibrant energy and unapologetic style have sparked mixed reactions.

While some netizens praised them for embracing fun and refusing to let age define their social life, others expressed discomfort over their boldness.

Adding to the buzz, reports suggest that the club is a hotspot for wamamaz allegedly seeking younger companions, commonly referred to as Ben 10s.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST