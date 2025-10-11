“The most useless creature on the planet” - Polished LUO man,TOM, exposed by his jilted baby mama for being a deadbeat dad despite rocking expensive suits (PHOTO)







Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after a Kenyan lady took to social media to expose her baby daddy, identified as Tom, accusing him of being a deadbeat father who abandoned their child despite his polished looks and love for designer suits.

In a brutally honest post titled “My Deadbeat Baby Daddy”, the lady confessed that falling in love with Tom was the biggest mistake of her life, saying that she once believed she could “change a mad man,” only to end up raising their daughter alone.

“The most useless thing I got my daughter was Tom. Women can fall in love with mad men and still expect to change them - it never happens,” she lamented.

She went on to describe Tom as a “narcissist”, adding that co-parenting with him had been impossible since he allegedly cut off communication and stopped providing support.

“He became poor the day I busted him for lying. Since then, he is too poor to even afford airtime to check on his daughter,” she added sarcastically.

Despite her frustrations, the lady ended her post with a mix of humour and bitterness, saying that while Tom may look classy in his photos, he is “the most useless creature on the planet.”

“Deadbeats look prestigious like my baby daddy. They speak English of the nose and wear nice suits - but they can’t raise their children,” she wrote.Check out her trending post.

