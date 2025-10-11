Trending! Viral VIDEO of a MUMAMA shaking her ‘assets’ causes commotion online - No wonder Ben 10’s cannot resist them (WATCH)

Saturday, October 11,
2025 - A viral video of a lively, curvy Mumama dancing at a concert has
taken social media by storm.
Her confident moves and infectious energy while vibing to a
dancehall track have wowed netizens, sparking admiration and playful
commentary.
Many joked that this is exactly why older women - affectionately
called wamamas - are winning the hearts of younger men, popularly known as Ben
10s.
Her charisma, attitude, and unapologetic joy seem to offer a
glimpse into the growing appeal of mature women over their slay queen
counterparts.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Great vibes pic.twitter.com/zcHHtZrdv3— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 12, 2025
0 Comments