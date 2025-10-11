Trending! Viral VIDEO of a MUMAMA shaking her ‘assets’ causes commotion online - No wonder Ben 10’s cannot resist them (WATCH)







Saturday, October 11, 2025 - A viral video of a lively, curvy Mumama dancing at a concert has taken social media by storm.

Her confident moves and infectious energy while vibing to a dancehall track have wowed netizens, sparking admiration and playful commentary.

Many joked that this is exactly why older women - affectionately called wamamas - are winning the hearts of younger men, popularly known as Ben 10s.

Her charisma, attitude, and unapologetic joy seem to offer a glimpse into the growing appeal of mature women over their slay queen counterparts.

Watch the video.