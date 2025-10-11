Beauty Behind Bars - LADY convicted of drug trafficking turns heads at Miss Langata Women’s Prison 2025 (VIDEOs)







Saturday, October 11, 2025 - A lady serving a sentence for drug trafficking has captured widespread attention for her beauty and poise during the Miss Langata Women’s Prison 2025 pageant.

Videos circulating online show her confidently walking the runway, leaving netizens impressed by her elegance and presence despite her criminal record.

The annual pageant continues to be a platform for inmates to showcase talent, creativity, and confidence, giving the public a glimpse into their personalities beyond their convictions.

