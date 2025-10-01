Slay queen MERCY MAASAI responds to claims that she was assaulted by OSCAR SUDI’s wives for dating him (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - Slay Queen Mercy Maasai has finally broken her silence after sensational claims surfaced that she was attacked by the wives of outspoken Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, for allegedly trying to interfere with their polygamous marriage.

Rumors circulating online alleged that Mercy was cornered and roughed up by the legislator’s wives after they reportedly discovered her secret affair with the flamboyant politician.

The story spread like wildfire on social media, sparking speculation.

In a bold video response, however, Mercy dismissed the assault claims as baseless and malicious.

She confidently displayed her face, insisting she had not been harmed in any way.

“Have you seen any dent on my face?” she posed, brushing off the allegations with a cheeky smile.

She further denied claims that Sudi was funding her flashy lifestyle, despite her own cryptic social media posts in the past hinting at a possible romantic connection with the MP.

Watch the video.

Slay queen MERCY MAASAI responds to claims that she was assaulted by OSCAR SUDI’s wives for dating him pic.twitter.com/Wl3cLrqmsc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 1, 2025

