The dramatic moment a Somali businessman fired live bullets in Athi River and killed one of his employees after accusing him of theft (VIDEO)







Monday, October 13, 2025 - There was drama in Athi River, Machakos County, after a Somali businessman shot and killed one of his employees during a heated confrontation over a missing gate.

According to police reports, the suspect, a licensed firearm holder, is accused of fatally shooting Samuel Mwangi Maina, who worked for him as a mason at a construction site in the Flight View area.

A boda boda rider who witnessed the incident told police that Mwangi had hired him to ferry him to the site on Saturday, October 11th, 2025.

Upon arrival, Mwangi called the property owner, who showed up accompanied by another man.

The witness said the businessman immediately grabbed Mwangi by the neck, demanding to know where his gate had disappeared to.

The man accompanying the businessman allegedly began assaulting Mwangi as tempers flared.

The situation turned tragic when the businessman drew his firearm and threatened to shoot.

The other man reportedly grabbed the gun and fired two warning shots into the ground, shouting that Mwangi would be shot if he did not reveal the gate’s whereabouts.

The sound of gunfire drew the attention of nearby residents, who rushed to the scene.

Realizing that an angry mob was forming, the businessman and his companion tried to flee.

However, as the crowd chased after them, the businessman allegedly regained control of his gun and opened fire, hitting Mwangi in the chest.

Mwangi was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers who later arrived at the scene found a furious crowd surrounding the area.

They rescued the businessman from the mob, disarmed him, and placed him under custody as investigations began.

Authorities are also pursuing the second suspect who allegedly took part in the assault and fired warning shots during the confrontation.

Police processed the scene and recorded witness statements as locals demanded justice for the slain mason.

