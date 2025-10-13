Panic in Kitengela after a lion cub was spotted roaming around Muigai Estate (CCTV VIDEO)







Monday, October 13, 2025 - Residents of Muigai Estate in Kitengela were left in shock after a lion cub was captured on CCTV cameras casually roaming through the estate at night.

The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the young lion wandering near residential homes before disappearing into nearby bushes.

Terrified residents have raised an alarm, fearing that the cub’s mother could be lurking nearby, posing a potential danger to the community.

Officials from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) have been alerted and are tracking the animal to prevent any possible attacks.

Cases of human-wildlife conflict have become increasingly common in the outskirts of Nairobi, where new estates continue to encroach on natural wildlife corridors.

Watch the footage.

