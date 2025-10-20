SPOTTED!! Mourners take home flowers from RAILA ODINGA’s grave (VIDEO)







Monday, October 20, 2025 - In a touching yet surprising scene at Raila Odinga’s rural home in Bondo, Siaya County, some mourners were spotted yesterday taking the flower wreaths that had been laid at the late statesman’s grave.

The wreaths, which had been placed by family members, dignitaries, and close friends during the emotional burial ceremony, were carefully lifted and carried away by a few mourners who said they wanted to “keep something to remember Baba”.

According to the mourners, the act was not out of disrespect but rather a heartfelt gesture symbolizing how deeply the former Prime Minister had touched the lives of many across the nation.

Watch the video.

Mourners take home flowers from RAILA ODINGA’s final resting place pic.twitter.com/I8t9qP4FhG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 20, 2025

