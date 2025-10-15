Speaker MOSES WETANG’ULA outlines National Assembly’s plan to honor the late former Prime Minister RAILA ODINGA







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has unveiled a detailed plan of how Parliament will pay tribute to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, following President William Ruto’s declaration of a seven-day national mourning period.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 15th, 2025, Wetang’ula described Raila as a national hero whose legacy in democracy and governance deserves solemn recognition.

He announced that Thursday’s House session will be entirely dedicated to eulogizing the late leader.

“We will have a full day of eulogies to the Right Honourable Raila Odinga, starting from 10:00 a.m. to midnight, to allow everyone to speak,” Wetang’ula said.

To accommodate all members, sitting hours have been extended beyond the usual 2:30 p.m.

The Speaker directed that all tributes be recorded through an exceptional motion and preserved in the House archives as part of Parliament’s official tribute.

He also advised MPs to attend the session in mourning attire, preferably black.

Wetang’ula further revealed that National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Minority Leader Junet Mohammed will join the delegation traveling to Mumbai, India, to accompany Raila’s body back to Kenya.

The team includes Cabinet Secretaries and members of the Odinga family, including Mama Ida Odinga.

“This is a moment of national reflection,” Wetang’ula said.

“We are honoring a man whose name is etched in the story of our republic.”

