"He Always Called Me 'My Son'" - Kikuyu MP, KIMANI ICHUNG’WA, discloses as he mourns RAILA ODINGA

Wednesday, October
15, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP, Kimani
Ichung’wah, has delivered an emotional tribute to the late former Prime
Minister Raila Odinga, revealing a personal bond that transcended political
rivalry.
Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, October 15th,
2025, Ichung’wah described Raila as a father figure whose warmth and kindness
left a lasting impression.
“When the news was broken to us early this morning by the
President, it was a difficult moment,” Ichung’wah said.
“Just weeks ago, Raila called to condole with me after I
lost my father. He spoke with a fatherly tone and always called me ‘my son’.”
His remarks moved fellow legislators, many of whom listened
in silence as Ichung’wah painted a picture of Raila as a mentor and
compassionate leader.
Despite being on opposite sides of the political aisle,
Ichung’wah’s tribute reflected mutual respect and admiration.
He described Raila as a statesman who guided young leaders
with humility and whose influence extended far beyond politics.
“Raila Odinga was a man who cared deeply for others,
regardless of their political affiliations,” he said.
President William Ruto, who officially announced Raila’s
death, echoed similar sentiments, calling him “a once-in-a-generation leader”
and “a giant who towered for decades over our democratic landscape.”
The President also declared seven days of national mourning.
