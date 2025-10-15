"He Always Called Me 'My Son'" - Kikuyu MP, KIMANI ICHUNG’WA, discloses as he mourns RAILA ODINGA







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah, has delivered an emotional tribute to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, revealing a personal bond that transcended political rivalry.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, October 15th, 2025, Ichung’wah described Raila as a father figure whose warmth and kindness left a lasting impression.

“When the news was broken to us early this morning by the President, it was a difficult moment,” Ichung’wah said.

“Just weeks ago, Raila called to condole with me after I lost my father. He spoke with a fatherly tone and always called me ‘my son’.”

His remarks moved fellow legislators, many of whom listened in silence as Ichung’wah painted a picture of Raila as a mentor and compassionate leader.

Despite being on opposite sides of the political aisle, Ichung’wah’s tribute reflected mutual respect and admiration.

He described Raila as a statesman who guided young leaders with humility and whose influence extended far beyond politics.

“Raila Odinga was a man who cared deeply for others, regardless of their political affiliations,” he said.

President William Ruto, who officially announced Raila’s death, echoed similar sentiments, calling him “a once-in-a-generation leader” and “a giant who towered for decades over our democratic landscape.”

The President also declared seven days of national mourning.

