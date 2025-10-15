Senior UK Government official meets the family of the 21-year-old Kenyan LADY murdered by a British soldier and dumped in a septic tank in Nanyuki







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - UK Defence Secretary John Healey met with Esther Njoki, niece of the late Agnes Wanjiru, in London on Tuesday amid intensifying calls for justice over Wanjiru’s 2012 murder in Nanyuki, Kenya.

The meeting came shortly after Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions ruled that a British soldier should face trial for the killing.

Wanjiru, 21, was last seen with British soldiers at a hotel near the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK).

Her body was discovered two months later in a septic tank on the hotel’s premises, bearing multiple stab wounds.

A UK Government statement confirmed that Healey and Njoki discussed progress in the case.

“Our Government will continue to do everything we can to support the Kenyan investigation, secure a resolution to this case and finally bring peace to Esther and her grieving family,” the statement read.

Njoki urged the UK to act swiftly.

“We are urging him and the Government to do everything in their power to ensure the man arrested is extradited to Kenya and faces trial without further delay,” she said.

This marks Healey’s second meeting with Wanjiru’s family, following an April visit to Nairobi.

The London meeting follows a Kenyan High Court warrant for the arrest of the unnamed British soldier.

Though the UK had initially pledged to reveal the soldier’s identity, it remains undisclosed.

A 2019 Kenyan inquest concluded that Wanjiru was murdered by one or more British soldiers.

