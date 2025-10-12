Social media detectives unmask GEOFFREY MOSIRIA - Where was he taking this random Slay Queen he met in Nairobi CBD! He was driving her in his car (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Kenyans on social media have once again proven that no mystery is too big for their online sleuthing skills, this time unmasking Nairobi County Chief Environment Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria, who was captured on camera with a random slay queen he reportedly picked up in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Mosiria is seen cruising in his sleek car with the unidentified lady comfortably seated on the back seat, seemingly enjoying the unexpected ride.

According to digital detectives, the two had met just moments earlier along the busy streets of Nairobi before Mosiria offered to give her a “quick lift.”

While it remains unclear where exactly he was taking the mystery lady, the internet is already flooded with theories and hilarious memes.

