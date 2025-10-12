Family in distress as young LADY goes missing in Kisumu after visiting a friend - Last seen at a night club in Kondele with some men (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 12, 2025 - A Nairobi family is in distress after their daughter went missing in Kisumu, where she had gone to visit a friend earlier this month.

According to her brother, the family last heard from her on October 9th, before her phone went off.

On Sunday morning, he woke up to a worrying message from her friend in Kisumu, identified as Eve, who informed him that his sister had disappeared after a night out.

In the message, Eve wrote: “Hae, it’s Eve, the lady who has your daughter in Kisumu. She’s been missing since the 9th. The last place she was seen was at Nilotes Lounge, Kondele. I tried doing my investigations and was told she left with three guys to a different club. I don’t know her whereabouts up to now - I’ve moved to places looking for her and haven’t heard any feedback.”

The missing woman’s phone has remained switched off, and her whereabouts are still unknown.

Her family members, who live in Nairobi, say they are confused and don’t know where to begin the search.

“She went to Kisumu to visit her friend, and now we can’t reach her. Our parents are devastated,” the brother said.

The family is appealing to anyone with information about her whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or contact them directly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST