RAILA ODINGA emerges in good spirits following speculation on his health and treatment abroad (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 12, 2025 - ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has appeared in high spirits following recent speculation about his health and absence from the public eye.

Fresh photos shared online over the weekend show the former Prime Minister relaxed and smiling, suggesting a positive recovery after undergoing treatment abroad.

Raila had reportedly flown to India for medical attention, a move confirmed by his elder brother and Siaya Senator, Oburu Oginga, after days of public concern.

His absence had sparked widespread speculation, with many questioning his whereabouts and wellbeing.

In one of the newly shared images, Raila is seen seated in what appears to be a first-class cabin aboard a plane, accompanied by Philanthropist Oketch Salah, who posted the photos.

Salah captioned the moment, “A day well spent with Baba, every moment with him is a lesson in leadership, resilience and patriotism.”

Another photo shows Raila enjoying a meal at an upscale restaurant, looking calm and rejuvenated.

His relaxed demeanor and cheerful expression have reassured supporters and quelled rumors surrounding his health.

The Kenyan DAILY POST