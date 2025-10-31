Slay Queen’s wild antics in a popular Nairobi club sparks reactions - Pombe Sio Supu? (VIDEO)







Friday, October 31, 2025 - This video of a slay queen putting on a show in a Nairobi club with wild abandon has left netizens talking.

In the viral clip, the bold slay queen dressed to impress is seen dancing atop a chair probably fueled by a few shots.

Her bold moves and carefree energy instantly made her the center of attention, with fellow revelers cheering her on.

Online reactions have been mixed - some applauding her confidence and unapologetic vibe, while others wondered if it was the ‘liquid courage’ in her talking.

