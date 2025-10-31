Caught in the Act! 44-year-old man arrested for filming women inside a gym bathroom while disguised as a woman (PHOTOs)





Friday, October 31, 2025 - Police have arrested a 44-year-old man who has been secretly recording women inside gym bathrooms while disguised as a woman.





According to police reports, the suspect had been under surveillance after multiple complaints were filed by gym members who noticed suspicious activity in the women’s locker rooms.





Officers finally nabbed him inside a women’s locker room , dressed in female clothing and allegedly attempting to set up a hidden camera.





Investigations reveal that this was not the first time the man had pulled such a stunt.





He is believed to have targeted several gyms.





Police recovered several recording devices from his possession and are now reviewing the footage as part of the ongoing investigation.











See photos of the suspects.



