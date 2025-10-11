SHOCK!! Former senior Nairobi County official found dead days after testifying in MIKE SONKO corruption case as defense witness







Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Newton Munene, a former Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Information Communication Technology, was found dead at his Karen residence under unclear circumstances, just days after testifying in a corruption case involving former Governor Mike Sonko.

The death, which occurred on the night of October 10th, was announced by Sonko on Saturday, October 11.

The cause of death remains unconfirmed.

In a strongly worded statement, Sonko alleged foul play, claiming Munene’s death was linked to his recent testimony as a defence witness.

“Mr. Munene's death occurred just a week after he provided testimony in a case where I’ve been wrongfully accused,” Sonko said, describing the incident as cowardly and politically motivated.

Sonko further claimed that cartels were behind the death and warned against attempts to intimidate his defence team.

“If my accusers have evidence, let them present it in court.”

“I will not bow to threats while innocent individuals are murdered for defending me,” he stated.

Munene was one of three key witnesses who had testified in Sonko’s defence at the Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi.

He also revealed that other former County Executive Committee Members who served under his administration and had volunteered to testify were facing threats aimed at deterring them from appearing in court.

“I have reliable information that some former CECMs are being intimidated. No level of threats will stop me from seeking justice,” Sonko added.

His body has since been moved to Lee Funeral Home as investigations continue.

