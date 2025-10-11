GACHAGUA exposes RUTO's hypocrisy after meeting with GIDEON MOI and calling for KALENJIN unity – “He Thinks We Are Fools”







Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of double standards in his approach to ethnic mobilization, following Ruto’s recent meeting with KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi, in Eldoret on October 10th.

During the meeting, Ruto and Moi called for unity among the Kalenjin community - a move Gachagua claims is praised as patriotism, while similar efforts in Mt. Kenya are condemned as tribalism.

“You saw yesterday, Ruto met Gideon Moi and told the Kalenjins to unite.”

“But when I try to mobilize my people, I’m labelled a tribalist,” Gachagua said.

“If Kalenjins meet, it’s called unity. When Mt. Kenya people come together, it’s tribalism.”

“He thinks we are fools.”

Gachagua also criticized Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, accusing her of being used by Ruto to divide Mt. Kenya voters.

“Anybody being used to divide us is an enemy of Mt. Kenya.”

“Waiguru, use common sense,” he added.

His remarks came a day after Moi’s KANU party agreed to join Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance, a decision announced during a meeting at Kabarak in Nakuru County.

Ruto emphasized the importance of national unity, urging KANU to formally join the Government.

"I want to ask you, the good people of the founding party, to accept that we work together,” he said.

“Let us have a formal arrangement so that KANU becomes part of the Government of Kenya," Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST