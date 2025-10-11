LARRY MADOWO’s sarcastic clapback after road clash with arrogant Kibra MP, PETER ORERO, goes viral - “Peleka Kwa RUTO”







Saturday, October 11, 2025 - CNN International Correspondent, Larry Madowo, has responded with sharp sarcasm following a dramatic road altercation with Kibra MP, Peter Orero, that has stirred public outrage.

The incident, captured on video and widely shared online, shows Orero’s vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road in Nairobi, forcing Madowo, who was in the correct lane, to block them.

When Madowo began recording the confrontation, Orero lashed out, telling him to “peleka kwa Ruto” (take it to Ruto), a comment many interpreted as dismissive and reeking of impunity.

In a witty comeback posted on October 11th, Madowo joked that he was now looking for a flash disc to deliver the footage to State House.





“Who has a flash disc they can lend me? There’s a certain video I want to take to State House.”

“I was sent to deliver it to the landlord called Ruto, so I want to put it in an envelope, write his name on it, and leave it at the gate for them to give him.”

“So please, whoever has one, help me,” Madowo’s sarcastic post read.

The altercation, which occurred on October 9th, ended with Orero’s driver speeding off while hurling insults.

Madowo’s video has since gone viral, drawing widespread condemnation of the MP’s conduct and reigniting debate over impunity and accountability among public officials.





The Kenyan DAILY POST