Karibu Kanairo! Egg vendor disappears with customer’s Ksh 1,000 note while ‘looking for change’ and left the man stranded with his bucket of eggs (PHOTO)







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - A Nairobi man has lit up social media after narrating how an egg vendor vanished with his Ksh 1,000 note after buying two eggs.

According to the viral post, the man had stopped to buy mayai boilo from a roadside hawker and handed over the Ksh 1,000 note.

The vendor, claiming he needed to fetch change, asked the man to watch over his bucket of eggs while he stepped away.

What seemed like a brief wait turned into an hour-long ordeal, with the vendor never returning.

The man was left stranded, clutching a bucket of eggs as it downed on him that he had been conned.

The incident has sparked laughter and sympathy online, with many calling it a classic Nairobi hustle.

It’s yet another reminder that the city never runs short of life lessons, especially when it comes to trusting strangers with your money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST