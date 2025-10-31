LEAKED!! Married man goes CRAZY after woman says ‘NO’ - See the messages he sent to her





Friday, October 31, 2025 - Screenshots have surfaced online showing a married man sending threatening messages to a young lady who politely declined his romantic advances.





According to the screenshots, the married man unleashed a series of texts after the lady said “No”.





In the messages, the man first boasts about his wealth, claiming he could buy her expensive gifts, including an iPhone, before turning abusive.





The man even admits to being married, arrogantly referencing his wife and girlfriends in an attempt to belittle the woman for refusing him.





“Have you seen my wife? You are the least beautiful among them,” he taunted.





The lady’s sister leaked the messages on X with the caption ,”Look at the dangerous messages a man sent to my sister because she said No to him. A married man, btw.”







